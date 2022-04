Is This Leading Space Stock Worth Buying Today?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Very few space companies have an operational business generating millions of dollars today. Virgin Galactic, for example, is still pre-revenue. Planet Labs (NYSE: PL) might not be as exciting as space tourism, but this space company is running a strong business that is seeing drastic enhancements in its financials. Planet Labs has more than 240 Earth-imaging satellites in orbit today, and this fleet can capture images of the entire world. Every single day. With this immense data library -- which will be irreplaceable by future competitors -- Planet has become one of the largest Earth-imaging companies in the world, and it has amassed plenty of customers in the public and private sectors that buy the images it takes.The company's fourth quarter was littered with signs of success, but there are a few things that are keeping me away at the moment. It is currently worth just $1.3 billion, so there is plenty of time to wait for this company to improve, while still being able to obtain market-beating returns. Continue reading