Is This Monster Stock On Its Way to Another Multibillion-Dollar Drug?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In late July, the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) recommended approval for one of Bristol Myers Squibb's (NYSE: BMY) cancer drugs. More specifically, the CHMP recommended that Opdualag be approved to treat patients ages 12 and up who are diagnosed with unresectable or metastatic melanoma. What is the data behind the CHMP's decision to put Opdualag just one step away from approval to treat countless patients in the European Union? And what could this mean for Bristol Myers' future financial prospects? Let's dig into the data from phase 3 clinical trials and the European Union's melanoma market to answer these questions.Melanoma is a skin cancer that is marked by the unchecked growth of pigment-producing cells known as melanocytes. The overall survival rate for all types of melanoma from the time of initial diagnosis is 93% at five years. As is the case with most diseases, the prognosis depends upon the progression of the disease upon diagnosis. Continue reading