Is This Monster Stock on the Verge of a Home Run?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Late last month, AstraZeneca's (NASDAQ: AZN) rare disease drug called Ultomiris received the green light from the European Commission to treat adult patients with the autoimmune condition known as generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG). This approval raises a couple of key questions for investors:Let's take a closer look at the results from Ultomiris' phase 3 clinical trials for gMG and the market in the EU and see if we can answer these questions.Continue reading