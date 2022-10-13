|
13.10.2022 13:00:00
Is This More Bad News for Intel Stock?
Today's video focuses on Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and two recent updates affecting the company. The first is a look at online reports discussing a potential employee layoff for the semiconductor giant. The second is an overview of Intel's future foundry business model, which looks interesting. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.*Stock prices used were the market prices of Oct. 12, 2022. The video was published on Oct. 12, 2022.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
