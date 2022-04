Is This Move a Hint at Berkshire Hathaway's Succession Plan?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In March, Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) announced it would buy insurance company Alleghany for $11.6 billion. In this clip from "The M&A Show" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on March 25, Motley Fool contributors Dan Caplinger, Jason Hall, and Travis Hoium discuss the Oracle of Omaha's move, and what it might mean for the future of the Nebraska-based conglomerate. Continue reading