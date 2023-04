Is This New AI Chatbot for Crypto a Game Changer?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Ever since the launch of ChatGPT in November, the race has been on to find powerful new ways to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) with crypto trading and investing. That led to the appearance of the first crypto trading bots powered by ChatGPT at the end of last year.These crypto bots used computer code generated by ChatGPT to execute very specific crypto trading strategies.Now, just six months later, ChatGPT has just been taken to a whole new level within the crypto world. There is a new experimental ChatGPT-powered chatbot for the Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) blockchain that specializes in decentralized finance (DeFi). This chatbot is more than happy to chat with you about DeFi, but its groundbreaking value comes from its ability to take action within the Solana blockchain ecosystem using simple text prompts.Continue reading