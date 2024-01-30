|
30.01.2024 17:30:00
Is This New Stock the Next Bowlero or Topgolf?
Fans of bowling, bocce, and "eatertainment" have a new name on the investing radar. Pinstripes (NYSE: PNST) went public earlier this month, hoping to woo growth investors willing to take a chance on a profitless chain that is very early in its growth cycle.There are a few things to like about the company that offers up to 20 bowling lanes, a high-end bistro menu, outdoor patios with fire pits, private event space, and even a few bocce ball courts. It's a cross between Bowlero and Topgolf Callaway, but there are also some things not to like about this Wall Street debutante. Let's take a look at both sides of this new listing.Pinstripes may be small -- it just opened its 15th location location last month -- but it makes up for the low store count with high volume. The concept delivered an average unit volume of $8.6 million in its fiscal 2023 year that ended in April of last year. It adds up. Revenue clocked in at $111.3 million in fiscal 2023, up sharply from the $77.1 million it rolled a year earlier.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Bowlero Corp Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Bowlero Corp Registered Shs -A-mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Bowlero Corp Registered Shs -A-
|11,67
|-0,51%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWarten auf US-Zinsentscheid: Wall Street letztendlich uneins -- ATX letztendlich etwas fester -- DAX beendet Handel leicht im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich schwächer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verzeichnete am Dienstag kleine Gewinne. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich knapp auf grünem Terrain. An der Wall Street ließ sich am Dienstag keine gemeinsame Richtung ausmachen. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost fanden am Dienstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.