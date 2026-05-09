Eli Lilly Aktie
WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083
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09.05.2026 12:05:00
Is This News From Novo Nordisk a Warning for Eli Lilly Shareholders?
Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) and Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) have been leaders in an area that's seen explosive demand over the past few years: the weight loss drug market. And growth is far from over. Analysts expect this market to expand to nearly $100 billion by the end of this decade. Novo was the first to enter, with semaglutide. Though this product was initially approved as Ozempic for type 2 diabetes back in 2017, it won the OK as Wegovy for obesity soon afterward. Regulators also gave the nod to Lilly for its tirzepatide, sold as Mounjaro and Zepbound for those indications, respectively.These products are part of the hot class of drugs known as GLP-1, and they've been the talk of the town worldwide thanks to their ability to help people along the path to weight loss. Though Novo led the market in its early days, last year Lilly slipped ahead with 60% share in the U.S. market. At the time, both companies sold uniquely injectable GLP-1 drugs.Today, however, a new growth catalyst has emerged, and it's the GLP-1 pill. Both companies recently won approval for their oral drugs, and now the race is on to see which one emerges as the leader. With this in mind, is the following news from Novo a warning for Lilly shareholders? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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