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WKN DE: A12EDT / ISIN: US00108M1027

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27.06.2026 11:29:00

Is This Really the Best Age to Claim Social Security? Here's What the Data Shows.

When should you claim your Social Security benefits? This question is actually a lot more complicated than it seems. And that's not just because you have a wide range of choices -- although you do, as you can claim benefits any time between ages 62 and 70.The big challenge is that the age when you claim benefits will affect both monthly and lifetime income.Now, the good news is that there is some pretty clear data about the best age to start your checks if you're hoping to maximize your monthly and lifetime income. The bad news is that most people are not claiming benefits at the age that the data suggests is optimalContinue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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