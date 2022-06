Is This Really the Right Time to Invest in the Stock Market?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock market has many investors feeling nervous about the future, as the S&P 500 recently dipped into bear market territory for the first time since 2020. In fact, nearly 40% of investors say they have pulled money out of the stock market as a result of the volatility, according to a recent survey from MagnifyMoney.It's an intimidating time to be investing, and you're not alone if you're unsure about whether or not to continue putting money in the stock market. Does that mean you should press pause until the market stabilizes? Or is it safe to continue investing? Here's what you need to know.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading