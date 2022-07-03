|
03.07.2022 14:00:00
Is This Really the Right Time to Invest in the Stock Market?
Nobody likes losing money; that goes against the whole purpose of investing. With the stock market's rough start to 2022, many people may wonder if now is the right time to invest. Simply put, the answer is yes.One of the worst things you can do while stock prices are declining is panic and sell your investments. Your focus should be on the long term, and getting rid of your investments can end up hurting you more down the road than it helps in the short term. When stock prices drop, those losses are unrealized, meaning they only exist on paper. You only lose money (or minimize your gains) whenever you decide to sell.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!