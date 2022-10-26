|
26.10.2022 12:16:00
Is This Really the Right Time to Invest in the Stock Market?
The trend line for the S&P 500 index this year has been a rocky downhill path. The index, which includes most of the biggest and strongest public companies in the U.S., is down more than 20% year to date. That fact, combined with pundits' and experts' widely reported predictions that a recession is coming, may have you questioning whether now's the right time to invest in the stock market.Here's a perspective you may not expect. Right now could be the best time to invest in stocks.The most basic profit formula is "buy low and sell high." And the simplest way to execute this strategy in stock investing is to stay invested for years or decades.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!