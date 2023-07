Is This Recent IPO Stock the Next Starbucks or Chipotle?

One of the best-performing stocks in the food and beverage industry is a newcomer, Cava Group (NYSE: CAVA). This recent initial public offering (it debuted in June) has taken the market by storm, generating strong investor interest while surging well ahead of the S&P 500 index. It's also leapfrogging higher than the stocks of two popular sector mainstays, Chipotle Mexican Grill and Starbucks .It's not every day that a company in the typically low-margin food and beverage space captivates investors. Here's a closer look at why investors like it so much, and whether it might turn into a solid long-term performer like Chipotle or Starbucks .Cava has a bunch of positive factors going for it that make it an attention-grabbing investment. A major one is that it operates on the fast casual model with which Chipotle has had great success. Like the burrito slinger, Cava offers an assembly line experience for visitors. These folks can choose among a collection of proteins, sides, vegetables, and condiments to quickly build a meal packed into a pita wrap or bowl. Set menu items are also available.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel