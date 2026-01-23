Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
23.01.2026 12:54:00
Is This Stock the Smartest Way to Play AI in 2026?
Artificial intelligence (AI) has supercharged several technology stocks over the past three years, as the proliferation of this technology has driven phenomenal revenue and earnings growth for many companies.AI infrastructure companies that build hardware to run AI workloads in data centers have been among the biggest beneficiaries of this technology's adoption. Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) is one such pick-and-shovel play that enables various AI accelerator chips to handle massive amounts of data for training AI models and inference applications through its memory chips.Shares of the memory specialist have already shot up nearly 28% in 2026. It won't be surprising to see Micron stock heading higher for the rest of the year, and it may even become one of the best ways to capitalize on AI's growth this year. Let's look at the reasons why.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!