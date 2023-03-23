|
23.03.2023 11:50:00
Is This Stock the Ultimate Recession-Proof Buy?
Discount retailer Dollar General (NYSE: DG) is what some might call a boring business. However, the stock's returns have been anything but. Shares have outrun the S&P 500 by a nearly 3-to-1 ratio since the company went public in late 2009.Not only could this continue, but Dollar General could be one of the best stocks to hold in your portfolio during a recession, something 6-in-10 economists believe could happen in the next year.What's the company's secret recipe for success? It turns out that the company's Dollar General brand is quite misleading when you look at the company's financials. Here is what you need to know.Continue reading
