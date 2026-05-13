BB Liquidatin a Aktie
WKN: 924821 / ISIN: US0936791088
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13.05.2026 12:10:00
Is This Surging Semiconductor Stock a Buy After Its Blockbuster Deal With Nvidia?
Corning (NYSE: GLW) is one of America's oldest companies. It was founded in 1851, and it has manufactured glass for some of the world's most revolutionary products, including Thomas Edison's original lightbulb and Apple's iPhone.But Corning stock has rocketed higher by 340% during the past year because of the company's advanced fiber-optic cables for data centers, which are in high demand from the artificial intelligence (AI) industry because they can transmit information between chips and components significantly faster than traditional copper alternatives.Corning has signed several multibillion-dollar deals with hyperscale data center operators in 2026 alone. But on May 6, the company announced a new partnership with Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), which could see its optical connectivity manufacturing capacity increase as much as 10-fold during the next few years. With that in mind, is there still time to buy Corning stock?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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