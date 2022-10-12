Is This the Best Chance Marijuana Stocks Have for Legalization?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

This could be the best opportunity for marijuana legalization the industry has ever seen. President Joe Biden recently announced his intention to overhaul the government's policy on marijuana by pardoning thousands of people who were convicted of simple marijuana possession at the federal level. He also directed the attorney general to review how pot is classified and urged governors to issue state pardons, too.While Biden did not fully endorse decriminalization, let alone legalization, his announcement gave hope to those who have pushed for it for years that cannabis legalization will finally become a reality. Investors felt the same way as they sent shares of pot stocks soaring.Image source: Getty Images.