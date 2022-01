Is This the Best Thing to Happen to AMD Investors?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Today's video focuses on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and a recent update on its Xilinx (NASDAQ: XLNX) acquisition. The acquisition was initially expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021. Unfortunately, AMD did not receive all the approvals until Jan. 27, 2022. The merger is now expected to close in the first quarter of 2022. Here are some highlights from the video. Click the video below for my full thoughts and analysis. *Stock prices used were the premarket prices of Jan. 28, 2022. The video was published on Jan. 28, 2022.Continue reading