Is This the Best Time in Years to Buy Amazon Stock?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Consumers were increasingly turning to e-commerce before the coronavirus pandemic, but the trend was supercharged in 2021 when the global market grew to over $4.9 trillion. Similarly, global cloud infrastructure spending has skyrocketed, which will likely continue as adoption rates and data needs expand. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is a dominant global force in both industries. In fact, the company claims a 33% market share in global cloud infrastructure and 41% of the U.S. e-commerce market. With this as a backdrop, the short-term dip in Amazon stock seems like a terrific opportunity for long-term investors.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading