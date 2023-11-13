|
13.11.2023 15:00:00
Is This the Big Reason Disney Is Buying the Rest of Hulu?
All in all, last quarter was a pretty good one for entertainment giant Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS). Revenue was up 5% year over year, while per-share earnings of $0.82 topped estimates of $0.70. Its streaming business notched a bit of forward progress too, adding subscribers and reducing its losses. That's the victory responsible for most of the stock's post-earnings pop.There's a nagging reality regarding Disney's entire streaming operation (Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+) that's too troubling to ignore, however. That is, it's still losing lots of money at the same time subscriber growth is slowing down. The company's plans to continue culling costs might not be enough to push this arm out of the red and into the black.Now all of a sudden Walt Disney's recent decision to acquire the remaining one-third of Hulu it doesn't already own makes sense. It's just not clear if the move will matter enough.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Walt Disneymehr Nachrichten
|
13.11.23
|Dow Jones aktuell: So steht der Dow Jones am Montagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
13.11.23
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: Dow Jones steigt am Montagmittag (finanzen.at)
|
13.11.23
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Papier Walt Disney-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Walt Disney-Investition von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
10.11.23
|Börse New York in Grün: Dow Jones schlussendlich fester (finanzen.at)
|
10.11.23
|Gute Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones nachmittags in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
10.11.23
|Pluszeichen in New York: S&P 500 steigt (finanzen.at)
|
10.11.23
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones am Freitagmittag stärker (finanzen.at)
|
10.11.23
|Börse New York in Grün: Dow Jones zum Start des Freitagshandels mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Walt Disneymehr Analysen
|05.09.23
|Walt Disney Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.05.23
|Walt Disney Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.02.23
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|21.11.22
|Walt Disney Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.11.22
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|05.09.23
|Walt Disney Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.05.23
|Walt Disney Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.02.23
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|21.11.22
|Walt Disney Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.11.22
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|05.09.23
|Walt Disney Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.05.23
|Walt Disney Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.02.23
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|21.11.22
|Walt Disney Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.11.22
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|09.11.22
|Walt Disney Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Walt Disney
|83,60
|1,32%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWarten auf US-Inflationsdaten: US-Handel endet uneinheitlich -- ATX und DAX letztlich im Plus -- Asiens Märkte schließen höher
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex starteten mit Gewinnen in die neue Woche. Die Wall Street zeigte sich in der Montagssitzung mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen. An den Börsen in Fernost wurden am Montag leichte Gewinne gemacht.