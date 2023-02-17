|
Is This the Biggest Risk to Live Oak Bancshares?
When thinking about investing in the financial sector, it's easy to only consider the big banks that often get the headlines. However, limiting investment choices to these large-cap institutions would be a mistake, as there are hundreds of smaller, regional banks that often fly under the radar.One of those is Live Oak Bancshares (NYSE: LOB), a regional bank based in North Carolina that specializes in lending to small businesses. After a tough 2022 that dragged the stock down 65%, Live Oak is up 20% so far in 2023.How the rest of this year turns out may have a lot to do with Live Oak's biggest risk. Let's take a closer look.Continue reading
