Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
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01.04.2026 00:05:00
Is This the Bottom for Alphabet Stock's Dip in 2026?
Shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) caught some momentum on Tuesday, surging nearly 5% as of this writing. This sudden upward momentum likely has many investors wondering if we have finally seen the bottom of the tech giant's recent pullback. After hitting an all-time high of about $350 per share in early February, the stock retreated sharply -- shedding more than 20% of its value in a matter of weeks.So, is the bottom in?While there is no reliable way to predict exactly how far a stock might fall, we can look at the underlying financial reality to assess whether shares look undervalued. Based on the company's latest earnings report and its rapidly expanding pipeline of enterprise deals, I think the stock represents a compelling opportunity right now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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