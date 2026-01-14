Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
14.01.2026 12:13:00
Is This the Most Undervalued Agentic AI Stock in the Entire Stock Market?
Hedge fund manager Eric Jackson is well-known for his accurate 100-bagger prediction for Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) a few years ago, as well as his 10X in Opendoor (NASDAQ: OPEN) in 2025. Recently, Jackson called another stock the most undervalued agentic AI stock in the market, and in this video, I'll discuss what it is, Jackson's thesis, and what I think now.*Stock prices used were the morning prices of Jan. 9, 2026. The video was published on Jan. 10, 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!