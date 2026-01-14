Aktie
Is This the Perfect Age to Start Collecting Social Security?
As you head into retirement, one of the most important decisions you'll need to make is the age at which you begin taking Social Security benefits.You can file at any point beginning at age 62, but the age you claim will directly affect the size of your monthly payments. Taking benefits earlier will result in smaller payments, while waiting could boost your checks by hundreds of dollars per month.So what's the ideal age to claim Social Security? Research shows one age may be better than the rest, but the real answer is more complicated.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
