Is This The Right Time to Buy Sea Limited Stock?

Share prices of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) fell by 18% on Tuesday after the Singapore-based e-commerce and gaming company posted its first-quarter report. Its revenue rose 5% year over year to $3.04 billion, but it came up $20 million short of analysts' consensus estimate.On an adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) basis, Sea posted a profit of $507 million, compared to a loss of $510 million a year ago. On a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis, it generated a net profit of $87 million, which was also a vast improvement from its net loss of $580 million a year earlier. Unfortunately, its GAAP earnings of $0.15 per share still significantly missed the consensus forecast.