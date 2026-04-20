Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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20.04.2026 22:45:00
Is This the Right Time to Rebalance Your Portfolio?
Over the past ten years, the S&P 500 has rallied about 240%. That's great news if you're a long-term investor who buys the index's top stocks. But if you haven't sold any of those stocks, they might account for much larger percentages of your portfolio than they did a decade ago.Most financial advisors will tell you to rebalance your portfolio at least every year by pruning the stocks that have grown too much from their original allocations. For example, if you have a stock that originally accounted for just 3% of your portfolio but now accounts for more than 10%, it might be smarter to sell some shares to bring that ratio back below 5%. Doing so would improve your diversification and reduce your exposure to the fluctuations of that single stock.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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