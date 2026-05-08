Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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08.05.2026 22:07:00
Is This the Right Time to Rebalance Your Portfolio?
Suppose you bought an S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) index fund a decade ago and never touched it. Congratulations. Your money has more than tripled as of this writing on May 7, 2026 (318% with reinvested dividends, to be exact). Whether you picked the Vanguard 500 Index Fund (NYSEMKT: VOO), the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: SPY), or the iShares Core S&P 500 (NYSEMKT: IVV), your gains will be a rounding error away from the underlying index.Your portfolio of specific stocks probably looks nothing like it did in 2016, though. Some positions have ballooned; others have shriveled. So is it time to trim the winners and bulk up the laggards?Rebalancing keeps your portfolio aligned with your original risk tolerance. If a single stock has grown from 5% of your holdings to 15%, you're now more exposed to that company's fortunes than you intended.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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