Is This the Secret Weapon Beyond Meat Stock Needs?

On Sept. 21, Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) and Yum! Brands' (NYSE: YUM) Taco Bell announced they were finally releasing their first menu-item collaboration. This comes after months of media speculation that a co-branded menu item would never happen for these two companies.And yet, that's not the biggest part of this news story. Rather, the price point for this menu item is something that Beyond Meat shareholders should pay utmost attention to, because it could be the key to future returns for this investment.In October, Taco Bell will test Beyond Carne Asada Steak at 50 restaurants in Ohio. If consumer reception is good, the restaurant stock could roll out the menu item across its nearly 8,000 locations. It might also create more co-branded menu items with Beyond Meat, but that's not the most important thing here.Continue reading