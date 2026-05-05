Walt Disney Aktie
WKN: 855686 / ISIN: US2546871060
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05.05.2026 17:52:00
Is This the Week Disney Stock Finally Wakes Up?
Despite all of the "happily ever after" stories that put Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) on the map, the stock itself has languished in recent years. Shares of the media bellwether have risen nearly 10% over the past year, but that's less than half of the market's return in that time.Zoom out, and the chart only gets worse. The stock is flat over the last three years, and down a brutal 42% over the past year. It doesn't seem fair. Disney turned the early pandemic-era headwinds into tailwinds. Its theme parks are generating record revenue and profits. Its movie studio released the three highest-grossing films by U.S. studios last year. Streaming service Disney+ has been profitable for more than a year.Image source: Disney.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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