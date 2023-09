Is This Tobacco Giant's 8% Dividend Yield Too Good to Be True?

Dividends have fallen out of favor in recent decades. Driven by a transition to share buybacks and rising valuations across the stock market, major indices barely yield much for investors these days. For example, the S&P 500 currently has a dividend yield of only 1.5%, close to an all-time low. That is much lower than the 5%-plus yield you can earn owning U.S. Treasuries right now.But what about investors looking for high-income assets in the stock market? There are a select few stocks with dividend yields higher than short-term Treasuries. Most are tobacco stocks such as British American Tobacco (NYSE: BTI). These companies are unloved by investors due to concerns around ESG (environmental, social, and governance mandates) and declining industry volumes. However, their dividend payouts continue to rise. Is British American Tobacco's 8% dividend yield sustainable? Or is this a declining company that is going to start feeling pain financially in the coming years? Let's take a closer look to find out. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel