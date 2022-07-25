|
25.07.2022 12:00:00
Is This Vertex Pharmaceuticals' Biggest News Yet?
It's been a big year for Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) so far. The biotech company has grown its main cystic fibrosis (CF) business -- reporting billions of dollars in revenue from its portfolio of products. It's getting ready to apply for approval of its blood-disorders candidate. And Vertex shares have managed to gain 27% year to date -- even as the rest of the market moved into bear territory.Now another piece of good news has emerged. Vertex plans to launch a phase 3 trial of its non-opioid pain candidate by the end of the year. Could this be the company's biggest news yet? Let's take a closer look.So why is a pain candidate reason to sit up and take notice? Well, unfortunately, pain is a pretty common problem. About 17% of Americans experience severe levels of pain, according to a National Institutes of Health analysis. And pain treatments today are limited. There are everyday painkillers such as aspirin, acetaminophen, and ibuprofen. And there are opioid treatments for more severe pain, but they've been linked to addiction.Continue reading
