14.10.2022 17:45:00
Is This Your Last Chance to Buy Disney Under $100?
Walking a mile in the shoes of Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) CEO Bob Chapek isn't an easy hike. The shoes might be just a little more than two years old, but they're already pretty scuffed up. They don't seem to fit just right, the laces are knotted, and don't get me started about the arch support. There isn't a lot of support.Chapek was thrown into the corner office at a tumultuous time. Former CEO Bob Iger handed him the keys to the kingdom in late February of 2020. Disney would shutter its domestic theme parks two weeks later -- for four months on one coast and more than a year on the other -- in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis. The same media giant that had put out the previous year's six highest-grossing films would face an operating climate in which consumers weren't comfortable going back to the local multiplex.Now that folks are ready to head out and international travel restrictions have eased, the global economy itself has tensed up. There isn't a lot of discretionary income left after paying rising prices on the essentials. Disney stock, which soared early in Chapek's tenure, has plummeted, now down 25% since he was tapped as the media empire's new helmsman.Continue reading
