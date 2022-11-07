|
07.11.2022 15:00:00
Is This Your Last Chance to Buy Roku Under $50?
Just when you think that Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) is ready for a primetime comeback it finds a way to stumble like a midseason cancelation. Shares of the leading streaming TV platform tumbled 9% last week and at one point was down as much as 18% after posting mixed financial results. With shares closing out the challenging week below $50, Roku has plummeted nearly 90% from the all-time highs it hit last summer. Roku isn't perfect, obviously, but could the recent sell-off be overdone? Let's take a closer look at Roku's downward spiral, as well as a reason to be hopeful that better days are ahead. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
