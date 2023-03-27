|
27.03.2023 15:45:00
Is This Your Last Chance to Buy Roku Under $60?
If you're a fan of nice round numbers, Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) gave you a treat over the weekend -- as long as you're not a shareholder. Shares of the streaming video pioneer closed out the trading week exactly at $60, moving nearly 7% lower in on otherwise upbeat week for investors. There are a few legit reasons for Roku coming under fire lately, and I'll get there. However, hope springs eternal this week with Susquehanna upgrading shares of the country's leading hub for streaming online services through your TV. The analyst firm is upgrading the stock from neutral to positive, slapping a $75 price target that implies exactly 25% of near-term upside in the shares. The new price goal may not seem like much to investors who got in when the shares were approaching $500 two summers ago. There are also a few concerns when it comes to Roku despite leading the market with 70 million active accounts, and growing. Let's take a closer look at this week's new analyst call, and why the future for Roku may be brighter than the stock chart seems to suggest at the moment. Continue reading
