Tilray Brands Aktie
WKN DE: A41VMJ / ISIN: US88688T2096
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03.07.2026 02:30:00
Is Tilray a Textbook Value Trap -- or the Most Undervalued Cannabis Stock on the Market?
Tilray Brands' (NASDAQ: TLRY) track record over the past five years hasn't been great, to say the least. The company has lost more than 90% of its value. Its shares are now trading at just under $5 apiece. Is the stock undervalued at current levels? Or is it a value trap?Image source: The Motley Fool.Tilray is a leader in the Canadian recreational cannabis market. But that hasn't allowed the company to post solid financial results, especially as the sector has been challenging to navigate. The company's organic revenue growth has been subpar -- at best -- for years. Meanwhile, Tilray remains unprofitable.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Tilray Brands (ex Aphria)
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01.04.26
|Tilray-Aktie dennoch in Rot: Cannabis-Konzern meldet geringeren Verlust und überraschend starken Umsatz (finanzen.at)
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09.01.26
|Tilray-Aktie legt zu: Verluste eingegrenzt - Umsatzerwartungen übertroffen (finanzen.at)