Is Tilray Brands Preparing for a Big U.S.-Based Acquisition?

There is rising optimism that the U.S. government may soon enact marijuana reform, which could lead to eventual legalization down the road. If or when legalization will happen is still anyone's guess, but with the government looking to reschedule cannabis from a Schedule I substance down to a less serious Schedule III substance in the near future, investors and analysts alike are optimistic that it may be a step in the right direction.One company that is particularly bullish on these developments is Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY). While it can't enter the U.S. market without jeopardizing its position on the Nasdaq today, it is hopeful that may change in the future.Acquisitions have played a key part of its strategy in the past, and Tilray made a recent move that could pave the way for yet another deal to be in the works in the future. This time, it could be an acquisition related to its long-term growth prospects in the U.S. pot market.