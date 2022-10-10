|
10.10.2022 12:45:00
Is Tilray Brands Stock a Buy Now?
As the world's self-proclaimed leading medicinal marijuana business, Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) has seen its stock reel during this bear market. Its shares are down 44.5% this year so far, whereas the market is down by a mere 20.4% with concerns about inflation running rampant.But that dip could be a buying opportunity for investors who are willing to wait out a bit more pain as the company finds its footing in international cannabis markets. Is this a stock that's worth a purchase today, or are there better options? There are a handful of issues affecting Tilray that should make investors pause, starting with its poor first-quarter earnings (perioded ended Aug. 31). Compared with Q1 of last year, the company's net revenue dropped 9% to $153.2 million in the most recent period. Though management is quick to point out that its revenue "remained strong" when adjusted for currency changes, that isn't exactly correct, as on a constant currency basis it made $166.5 million in the first quarter and just over $168 million in the same period of 2021. Aside from pointing to global macroeconomic disruption and perturbations in the market, leaders offered few explanations for the decline, which doesn't inspire much confidence, to say the least. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Tilray (ex Aphria)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Tilray (ex Aphria)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tilray (ex Aphria)
|3,18
|-2,30%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinssorgen sind zurück: ATX dreht ins Plus -- DAX stößt in Gewinnzone vor -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit Verlusten
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt geht es am Montag nach oben. In Deutschland sind nach schwachem Start ebenfalls grüne Vorzeichen zu sehen. In Fernost zeigten sich die Börsen zum Wochenstart mit roten Vorzeichen.