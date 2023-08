Is Tilray Brands Stock a Screaming Buy in August?

Canadian consumer packaged-goods and cannabis-giant Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) is making moves. Earlier this year, the company cemented its cannabis leadership position in its home territory through the acquisition of HEXO Corp., and yesterday, it closed another game-changing transaction to acquire eight beer and beverage brands from Anheuser-Busch (NYSE: BUD). Tilray noted in its press release that this transaction should transform the company into the fifth-largest craft brewer in the United States. Is Tilray Brands' stock a top buy in the wake of these course-altering business development deals? Let's take a closer look to find out.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel