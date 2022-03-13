Is Tilray Making a Colossal Mistake?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Cannabis producer Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) looked like a promising investment when it announced in 2020 that it was merging with then-rival Aphria. It was dubbed the "largest global cannabis company" at the time and it looked like it had a real chance of dominating the Canadian pot sector. But since then, I've become less optimistic about the business. The company's overly aggressive expansion follows in the footsteps of notable failures in the cannabis industry. It makes me wonder whether the stock is simply too risky to invest in today.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading