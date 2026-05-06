Tilray Brands Aktie
WKN DE: A41VMJ / ISIN: US88688T2096
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06.05.2026 23:30:00
Is Tilray the Best Value Play in the $7.4 Billion Cannabis Beverage Market?
Although cannabis stocks have not performed well over the past five years, there is still some hope left for the industry. According to some projections, the market will continue to expand in the coming years, especially in North America. And it isn't just the demand for dried cannabis flower that will grow. For instance, the market for cannabis-infused beverages might be worth about $7.4 billion this year and could grow to $242.68 billion by 2034, representing a compound annual growth rate of 54.62%.Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) has been a leader in the cannabis market for a while, and it remains so. Is this pot grower the best value stock to buy to capitalize on this expanding opportunity?Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Tilray Brands (ex Aphria)
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01.04.26
|Tilray-Aktie dennoch in Rot: Cannabis-Konzern meldet geringeren Verlust und überraschend starken Umsatz (finanzen.at)
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09.01.26
|Tilray-Aktie legt zu: Verluste eingegrenzt - Umsatzerwartungen übertroffen (finanzen.at)
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|Tilray Brands (ex Aphria)
|4,90
|0,10%
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