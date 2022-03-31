|
31.03.2022 14:00:00
Is Time Running Out on Disney CEO Bob Chapek?
It's been a rough month for Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) CEO Bob Chapek. March began with the media giant's helmsman under attack by theme park enthusiasts upset about recent revenue-enhancing moves and social rights activists concerned about Disney's failure to take a public stance on the "Don't Say Gay" bill that was working its way through the Florida legislature at the time. Chapek initially survived with ease. Plans to garner enough retail investor support to boot him from the board at Disney's shareholder meeting earlier this month fell woefully short. Every director received at least 94% of the votes for renewal. Chapek and Disney finally decided to voice their objection to the anti-LGBT classroom bill that was signed into law this week, and somehow things have only gotten worse for Chapek.Disdain for Chapek that initially began with Disney World and Disneyland passholders venting on social media before spreading to inclusion advocates has gone mainstream. A Hollywood Reporter article on Thursday wonders if Chapek will be removed when his contract comes up early next year. The anti-Chapek contagion is real, but it's not too late for the beleaguered leader to turn things around. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
