TJX Companies Aktie
ISIN: AR0831219149
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21.05.2026 14:50:00
Is TJX Companies a Buy After Their Latest Earnings Report?
Investors looking for signs of life in retail just got a loud one from TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX). The parent company of TJ Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, and Sierra, delivered a solid first quarter for fiscal 2027, significantly beating analyst expectations.The stock is looking stronger than it has in years. But after such a strong run, is TJX still a buy? The answer increasingly looks like yes -- though not without a few caveats.Overall, the apparel and home fashions retailer had an extremely good quarter. Net sales increased 9 percent to $14.3 billion, and comparable sales rose 6 percent versus the year-ago quarter.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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