TJX Companies Aktie
ISIN: AR0831219149
|
25.01.2026 01:22:00
Is TJX Companies the Smartest Off-Price Retail Stock to Buy and Hold?
TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX) is a leading player in the off-price retail space. The company's flagship TJ Maxx stores are at the top of the category, and additional retailer brands including Marshalls, HomeGoods, and Sierra round out a retail portfolio centered around efficient supply strategy.TJX's opportunistic approach to securing inventory allows it to offer name-brand goods at low cost, and the company passes on savings to shoppers. The value offered through its stores has helped support customer traffic and average ticket size and power same-store-sales growth at a time when many retailers are facing challenges.For investors seeking exposure to the off-price retail market, is TJX still the best buy-and-hold play in the space?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu TJX Companies Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.04545454 Sh
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.