TMC The Metals Company Aktie
WKN DE: A3C20W / ISIN: CA87261Y1060
|
01.03.2026 21:15:00
Is TMC The Metals Company a Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2026?
TMC The Metals Company (NASDAQ: TMC) is a great business development story, but right now, that's largely all the company has to offer. Only the most aggressive investors should be considering it at this point in the company's development. Here's why you might want to buy it in 2026 and why most investors will likely be better off keeping this stock on their watch list for now.The Metals Company is looking to produce nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese. These metals are vital for energy, defense, manufacturing, and infrastructure. There is both material demand and increasing interest from countries looking to source the metals from economically and politically stable regions. The Metals Company boldly claims that it is "unlocking the world's largest undeveloped resource" of these metals.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
|
12.11.25
