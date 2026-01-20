TMC The Metals Company Aktie
WKN DE: A3C20W / ISIN: CA87261Y1060
|
20.01.2026 11:00:00
Is TMC The Metals Company a Smart Speculative Bet on Critical Minerals?
Over the past year, rising geopolitical trade tensions have thrust critical minerals and rare-earth elements into the spotlight. These minerals power advanced technologies like electric vehicles, wind turbines, semiconductors, and modern defense systems, making them critical to national security and energy independence.One company seeking to establish itself as a provider of these precious minerals is TMC The Metals Company (NASDAQ: TMC). This company aims to address the growing demand for domestically sourced critical minerals by developing a new metal supply from polymetallic nodules on the deep-sea floor. The stock surged as much as 1,576% from its low last year, as investors piled into rare-earth companies.While the stock has been volatile and story-driven, it has a long-term opportunity to address the growing needs for these critical minerals. But before you plow money into the stock, there are some things you should know first.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu TMC The Metals Company Inc Registered Shs
|
12.11.25
|Ausblick: TMC The Metals Company veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
13.08.25
|Ausblick: TMC The Metals Company präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)