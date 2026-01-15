TMC Aktie

TMC für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

ISIN: KR7217590009

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
15.01.2026 19:47:00

Is TMC The Metals Company Stock Your Ticket to Becoming a Millionaire?

TMC The Metals Company's (NASDAQ: TMC) investor relations page starts with this quote: "The Metals Company is developing the world's largest estimated source of critical metals to help deliver U.S. critical mineral independence and support a new era of American industrial strength."That sounds really exciting, and it is. What should worry investors is what isn't explained on the investor relations homepage. Here's how TMC The Metals Company could be a ticket to millionaire status, or just another gamble that may not pay off.At its core, TMC The Metals Company is a miner. That's generally a fairly easy business to understand. The company must find a location where it believes there are sufficient valuable resources to justify building a mine. It needs to do some exploration work to prove that those materials do actually exist, get approval to build the mine, and then has to build and run the mine. And when the mine is depleted, the area must be restored to its original state before the mine was built.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu TMC Co., Ltd. Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu TMC Co., Ltd. Registered Shs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

TMC Co., Ltd. Registered Shs 13 940,00 10,02% TMC Co., Ltd. Registered Shs
TMC The Metals Company Inc Registered Shs 7,24 -1,90% TMC The Metals Company Inc Registered Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

07:27 KW 3: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
16.01.26 KW 3: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
11.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 2
11.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 2: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
10.01.26 KW 2: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wenig Bewegung zum Wochenausklang: US-Börsen schließen knapp unter Nulllinie -- ATX letztlich stabil -- DAX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kam nicht recht vom Fleck, während der Leitindex Verluste verzeichnete. Die Wall Street tendierte vor dem Wochenende minimal nach unten. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es abwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen