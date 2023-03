Is Toast Stock a Buy Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

With a full-year 2022 revenue increase of 60%, restaurant technology company Toast (NYSE: TOST) will undoubtedly be enticing to growth investors. But with a full-year net loss of $275 million, value investors will likely deem this stock too risky.But it's important not to succumb to investing labels like "growth" and "value." The reality is that revenue growth is extremely important for market-beating investments. But not all high-growth companies create shareholder value over the long haul.Therefore, I'll explain why I believe Toast might be worth buying despite its losses.Continue reading