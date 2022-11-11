|
Is Toast the Growth Stock Your Portfolio Is Missing?
It doesn't seem right. Toast (NYSE: TOST) has had a monster year. It has boosted its guidance following all three quarters this year. The popularity of its platform -- a point-of-sale cloud-based solution for restaurants that does so much more behind the scenes -- is booming. It was one of the leaders in Thursday's market rally, but the closing price of $20 finds it trading for exactly half of its $40 IPO less than 14 months ago. There are some cruel lessons here. Sometimes a steady drum of beat-and-raise quarters doesn't snare the market. Sometimes the acceptable valuations for high-growth but profitless speedsters contract. Sometimes a company can do nearly everything right and still fail to impress investors. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
