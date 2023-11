Is Today's Pop a Good Reason to Buy Tesla Stock?

Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) jumped as much as 5% today. Some news about the company and its plans might have some investors excited to grab shares as the trading week kicks off. The stock closed Monday's session with a gain of 4.2%.Now the question is whether the reasons for the jump are good enough for investors to follow those who bought in today.Tesla shares have dropped about 13% over the past month, giving what some investors seem to think is a good opportunity to add shares. The reason for the drop is likely associated with what has occurred in the recent past with the company. Third-quarter results disappointed investors with declines in vehicle production and profitability.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel