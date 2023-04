Is Top Semiconductor Stock ASML Still a Buy as the Chip Downturn Drags On?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of top semiconductor manufacturing-equipment company ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) are up an incredible 220% over the last five years, but the road has gotten bumpy in the last year or so. The chip market is presently near the bottom of a downturn, driven by evaporating pandemic-era sales of PCs and smartphones. ASML stock is down nearly 30% from its all-time high reached near the end of 2021. Companies like ASML that make specialized chipmaking equipment are in a unique position, though. While the semiconductor market works through its slump, fabs (the facilities that make chips) are retooling for the next wave of advanced chips in the years to come.ASML is therefore forecasting record sales for 2023. Does that make the stock a buy right now?